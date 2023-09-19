Duluth NAACP demands answers following alleged bar assault

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The NAACP Duluth branch is now working with the victim of the alleged assault at the Rustic Bar in Duluth’s Spirit Valley neighborhood.

The organization said they will not stop until all perpetrators of the assault are held accountable, and the attack meets the standards for third-degree assault charges.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to the bar shortly after midnight Wednesday and found the 39-year-old woman with head and face injuries.

Police said surveillance video from the bar showed two women having a conversation that turned physical. That’s when two men, who knew one of the women, got involved and assaulted the 39-year-old.

The Duluth Police Department has not officially identified anyone involved.

According to the victim’s daughter, her mother is black and indigenous Sioux and said her attackers were two white men and a white woman.

The victim’s daughter said she believes it could be a hate crime, but police have not confirmed what led up to the attack.

The family’s GoFundMe said witnesses saw one of the men stomping and kicking the victim and saw her wake up in the parking lot of the bar.

As seen in the video above, her injuries include a broken nose, swollen eyes, swollen head and a large cut between her eyebrows.

The NAACP is sharing the daughter’s GoFundMe and asking anyone with information to call the Duluth Police Department at (218) 730-5050.

The Rustic Bar was closed Tuesday, and the bar owner has not returned Northern News Now’s messages or calls.

According to the Duluth Police Department, there have been no arrests or charges filed. The investigation is ongoing.

