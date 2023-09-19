City by City: Northome, Duluth, Washburn

Northome, MN- The Northome Playground Committee is making another push for donations and volunteers. The group is working to replace the playground near the city hall. As the installation date nears, Deerwood Bank is offering $2,500 in a matching donation. Community members can drop off money at donation canisters located around town. Additionally, the committee is looking for volunteers to help with installation on October 12 and 13. Groups of 12 to 15 people are needed for four to five-hour shifts over those two days. To sign-up, contact Northome City Hall at 218-897-5762 or northome@paulbunyan.net, or Karen Olson at 218-766-5693.

Duluth, MN- The Rural AIDS Action Network is a harm reduction program that operates in greater Minnesota and a syringe service program in Duluth. The Duluth service opened in 2013 and has taken in over 2 million used syringes and served 6,000 participants with clean syringes, HIV testing, naloxone training and more. To celebrate the milestone, RAAN is hosting an open house on September 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the syringe service program on First Street.

Washburn, WI- The Washburn Area Chamber will host the 3rd Annual Shop Small Holiday Market on November 25. Vendor applications are open now and there is only room for about 30 makers. Sign-up fees vary based on table and booth size.

