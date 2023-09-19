Applications now open for Wisconsin coastline projects

WISCONSIN. (Northern News Now) - Applications are now open for Wisconsin coastline projects looking to get some major funding from the state.

Governor Tony Evers and DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld announced that $1.5 million in funds have been awarded to Wisconsin Coastal Management Program (WCMP) grants.

These projects serve Wisconsin’s coastal communities by addressing coastal resiliency and other priorities.

Proposals should address needs and priorities for public access, historic preservation, Great Lakes education, community development, wetland protection, habitat restoration or pollution control.

Projects must be located in a Wisconsin county adjacent to Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, or Green Bay.

Additionally, the funded projects must start no earlier than July 1, 2024, and be completed by June 30, 2025.

“Supporting our coastal communities means supporting future resilience and sustainability efforts, as well as expanding public access, education, and the amazing resources that our Great Lakes provide for residents, visitors, and our future generations,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Each year, the Coastal Management grants help create solutions for the future so our coastal communities can continue to grow and thrive.”

Applicants are encouraged to reach out to program staff here to discuss project ideas, eligibility, the application process or related concerns.

A virtual workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 and applications are due on Friday, November 3.

Additional details and application materials are available on the WCMP Grants Program website.

