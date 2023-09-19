Applications now open for Wisconsin coastline projects

Bayfield
Bayfield(KBJR)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN. (Northern News Now) - Applications are now open for Wisconsin coastline projects looking to get some major funding from the state.

Governor Tony Evers and DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld announced that $1.5 million in funds have been awarded to Wisconsin Coastal Management Program (WCMP) grants.

These projects serve Wisconsin’s coastal communities by addressing coastal resiliency and other priorities.

Proposals should address needs and priorities for public access, historic preservation, Great Lakes education, community development, wetland protection, habitat restoration or pollution control.

Projects must be located in a Wisconsin county adjacent to Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, or Green Bay.

Additionally, the funded projects must start no earlier than July 1, 2024, and be completed by June 30, 2025.

“Supporting our coastal communities means supporting future resilience and sustainability efforts, as well as expanding public access, education, and the amazing resources that our Great Lakes provide for residents, visitors, and our future generations,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Each year, the Coastal Management grants help create solutions for the future so our coastal communities can continue to grow and thrive.”

Applicants are encouraged to reach out to program staff here to discuss project ideas, eligibility, the application process or related concerns.

A virtual workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 and applications are due on Friday, November 3.

Additional details and application materials are available on the WCMP Grants Program website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth Police: video shows 2 men assaulted woman at Rustic Bar
K9 Ryker
Man hits Sheriff K9 with pipe after assaulting people with ax: Sheriff’s Office
The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash...
Man identified in deadly hit-and-run, State Patrol still looking for information
Aftermath of boat that crashed into a parked ferry off of Madeline Island.
No injuries in Madeline Island boat, ferry crash
A woman was thrown from a pontoon in a boating crash on Lake Vermilion Saturday night.
1 person hurt in Lake Vermilion boating accident

Latest News

Hunter joins the Lake Superior College trucking program for the day
Hunter takes on trucking at Lake Superior College
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis...
Minnesota Wild coming to Amsoil for open practice
Lester River Rendezvous Returns: Celebrating history in the Northland
RENDEZVOUS ROUSER: Lester River Rendezvous to bring Northlanders back in time
The annual event will welcome Northlanders to Lester Park to take them back to the 18th century.
RENDEZVOUS ROUSER: Lester River Rendezvous to bring Northlanders back in time