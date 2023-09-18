Warming trend toward mid-week, rain chances return

By Adam Lorch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight there will be mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of some northern lights tonight! It’s difficult to predict the best time, but away from city lights and after 10pm to get the best dark skies. Good luck! Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

TUESDAY: On Tuesday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and some lower 70′s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast 10-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. Wednesday night there will be a 40% chance of showers and some thunderstorms. This will mostly be for the Minnesota side.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some rain showers. The best chance will be in the morning and mostly in Northeast Minnesota. Highs will be in the mid-70′s.

