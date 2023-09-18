State Patrol seeking information about deadly hit-and-run in Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash near Deer River Township early Sunday morning.

The hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian.

We are looking for info. or witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian. It happened between 3 and 5 a.m. today on Hwy 6 near Deer River Township. There was dense fog at the time that may have contributed to the crash. If you have info., please call 218-735-3729. pic.twitter.com/rnYxfenmaH — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) September 17, 2023

If you were traveling northbound on Highway 6 between Highway 2 and County Road 19 between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., the State Patrol is asking for your help.

According to authorities, there was dense fog at the time of the crash, and the driver may be unaware they hit someone.

If you have any information, the patrol asks that you call the Virginia District Investigator at 218-735-3729.

