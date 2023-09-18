Small dogs, big fun at the third annual Dachshund Derby

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This year’s Duluth Oktoberfest offered plenty of games to keep visitors entertained.

Barrel tossing, stein holding and hammerschlagen were some of the many ways to enjoy some friendly competition.

But of all the activities at Bayfront this weekend, the Dachshund Derby is among the most intense.

“Believe it or not the Dachshund Derby, it’s a competitive thing,” Oktoberfest Organizer Ryan Kern said.

The Derby welcomes wiener dogs of varying skill levels.

Some run swiftly to their owner at the finish line, while others choose to visit other dogs or spectators along the way.

This year’s winner, Ragnar, first entered the race in 2022.

While he was easily distracted in last year’s competition, he was locked in this time around.

Ragnar’s owner says she tries to not take the race too seriously.

“It’s just for fun, but I can tell you, he’s got one proud dog mama right now,” Brooke Bakken said.

The Dachshund Derby is presented by Lake County Veterinary Clinics.

First place received a voucher for a free check-up at their clinic, as well as a personalized Duluth Oktoberfestival Collar.

This year’s race was the third annual Dachshund Derby at Duluth Oktoberfest.

The Derby wrapped up at 2 p.m. on Sunday with an awards ceremony, and the festival closed at 4.

