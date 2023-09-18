Seasonable today with a lake breeze, warming up later in the week

By Tony Nargi
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONDAY: Today will feature seasonable weather with a high of 65 and a lake breeze along the Lake Superior coastline and mostly sunny skies transitioning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the E at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69 with another lake breeze along the north shore and into the Twin Ports. Winds will be SE at 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will continue with the warming trend, as well as the beginning of a mild and unsettled stretch with a high of 75 degrees and a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The chance of rain will be 40%. As we go on into the week the chance of thunderstorms will continue and mild weather will also continue.

