Police continue assault investigation at Duluth’s Rustic Bar, owner cooperating

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police continue to investigate an assault at a bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood.

The assault happened at the Rustic Bar on North Central Avenue shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Police say their initial investigation showed two women got in a fight and were separated by two men.

One woman had a head injury that sent her to the hospital, but police did not immediately share how badly she was hurt.

Police say the cause of the fight is under investigation and the people involved have not been identified.

In an update over the weekend, police said the bar’s owner is cooperating and shared surveillance video of the incident with police.

UPDATE: The owner of the Rustic Bar is cooperating with the investigation and provided surveillance video of the...

Posted by Duluth Police Department on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Northern News Now reached out to Duluth Police Monday hoping to ask some follow-up questions about posts regarding this incident that have been circulating on social media.

They have not gotten back to us as of Monday afternoon.

The Rustic Bar owner also hasn’t returned our calls as of Monday afternoon.

If anyone has information, you’re asked to call the DPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at (218) 730-5050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash...
State Patrol seeking information about deadly hit-and-run in Itasca County
A woman was thrown from a pontoon in a boating crash on Lake Vermilion Saturday night.
1 person hurt in Lake Vermilion boating accident
Northshore Inline Marathon
Two women break inline marathon records, cash checks
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say

Latest News

Road Closed Generic
Oliver Bridge over St. Louis River closed for bridge work
K9 Ryker
Man hits Sheriff K9 with pipe after assaulting people with an ax: Sheriff’s Office
The Derby welcomes wiener dogs of varying skill levels.
Small dogs, big fun at the third annual Dachshund Derby
The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash...
State Patrol seeking information about deadly hit-and-run in Itasca County