Oliver Bridge over St. Louis River closed for bridge work

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily for bridge work
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Oliver Bridge will be closed throughout the week.

MnDOT officials say the bridge, located over the St. Louis River at the junction of Minnesota Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105, will close Sept. 18 through Sept. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily for bridge work.

The bridge will close at 8:30 a.m. each day, and all equipment will be removed from the bridge and will reopen to traffic by 4:30 p.m. each day.

Signs are in place to let bridge users know about the daytime closures.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, click here.

