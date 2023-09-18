Northland 4-H Drill Team wins state championship

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Six kids from north St. Louis County took home a state title last weekend.

They competed at the Minnesota 4-H Drill Team State Event on Saturday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.

Officials say a drill team is multiple riders working together to create a performance as a group of two or 15 or more.

Drill teams are showcased with continuous forward motion and a series of maneuvers and they usually perform to music.

The team of Eli Boe of Eveleth, Amara Lampton of Babbitt, Rebecca and Levi Palm of Zim, and Adrianna Sonnentag and Lexi Wiebusch of Aurora earned a blue ribbon at the Minnesota 4-H Drill Team Northern Regional Event in August.

North St. Louis County 4-H Drill Team (North St. Louis County 4-H)

They then qualified for the State Drill Team Show on Saturday, September 16.

The team participated in the small group freestyle class which consists of any number of riders and music of choice.

Officials say points are scored on how appropriate the music is to the maneuvers performed and the pace the horses move to the music.

The north St. Louis County 4-H Drill team won the small group freestyle class and placed 2nd overall in the Drill Team competition.

