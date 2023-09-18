Northern Life catches pickleball fever in Moose Lake

By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s hard to deny the growing popularity of pickleball across the country, and we learned why!

USA Pickleball Ambassador Tim Caroline and his wife, Sue, taught Briggs, Ryan, and Hunter how to play the popular game.

The Northern Life team traveled down to Moose Lake to enjoy the brand-new courts at the Art Ohlgren Recreational Area.

The Moose Lake Area also has a pickleball club, you can find their Facebook page here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash...
State Patrol seeking information about deadly hit-and-run in Itasca County
A woman was thrown from a pontoon in a boating crash on Lake Vermilion Saturday night.
1 person hurt in Lake Vermilion boating accident
K9 Ryker
Man hits Sheriff K9 with pipe after assaulting people with an ax: Sheriff’s Office
Northshore Inline Marathon
Two women break inline marathon records, cash checks
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Northern Life catches pickleball fever in Moose Lake
Learning tasty family traditions at Sammy’s Pizza
Hunter at Sammy's Pizza in West Duluth
Learning tasty family traditions at Sammy’s Pizza
The Derby welcomes wiener dogs of varying skill levels.
Small dogs, big fun at the third annual Dachshund Derby