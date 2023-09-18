Northern Life catches pickleball fever in Moose Lake

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s hard to deny the growing popularity of pickleball across the country, and we learned why!

USA Pickleball Ambassador Tim Caroline and his wife, Sue, taught Briggs, Ryan, and Hunter how to play the popular game.

The Northern Life team traveled down to Moose Lake to enjoy the brand-new courts at the Art Ohlgren Recreational Area.

The Moose Lake Area also has a pickleball club, you can find their Facebook page here.

