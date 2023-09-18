Man hits Sheriff K9 with pipe after assaulting people with an ax: Sheriff’s Office

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said Kyote Windom, 27, of Cass Lake assaulted two individuals with an axe in Wilkinson Township.

Wilkinson Township is about 25-miles Southeast of Bemidji.

When deputies arrived on the scene two adult male victims, who were injured, but did not need medical aid.

Windom had left the scene before deputies arrived.

A post on the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page continues, deputies began to search the area for the male suspect, who was located nearby.

While attempting to take Windom into custody, Deputy Ryan Huston deployed his K9 partner, Ryker.

Windom swung a large metal pipe striking K9 Ryker twice in the head, causing significant injury.

K9 Ryker was transported to a Twin Cities-area emergency veterinarian hospital and is receiving treatment.

The extent of Ryker’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Ryker is a 6-year-old German Shepard who has served with Deputy Huston and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for 4 years.

Window was taken into custody on the scene.

The incidents happened around 5:00pm on Sunday, September 17.

