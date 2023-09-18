Learning tasty family traditions at Sammy’s Pizza

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For almost 70 years now, what started out as a small Iron Range cafe has turned into several Northland locations where families can find cheesy goodness in a box.

After opening in 1956, Sammy’s Pizza’s West Duluth location has remained a staple on Central Avenue, using patented cheese on their popular pizzas.

General Manager Nick Jerulle is leading the way, as the store churns out close to 70,000 pizzas a year.

Jerulle began working in the family business at 12-years-old and now provides his expertise to his staff and a few Northern Life hosts.

Hunter took on Ryan & Briggs this week to see who could make the best pizza, using original recipes and traditional styles.

