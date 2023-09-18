City by City: Two Harbors, Hibbing, Superior

Two Harbors, MN- Representatives from the Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development will be looking for public feedback on Tuesday, September 19. Leaders will be presenting on the state’s Digital Opportunity Program draft plan. The goal of the plan is to reduce gaps in broadband access and digital skills. The Two Harbors meeting is part of a statewide tour that will be held at the Two Harbors Public Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hibbing, MN- The Project Care Free Clinic Pasta Feed is on Wednesday, September 20. Project Care Free Clinic works to benefit those who are uninsured or underinsured. The feed will be held at the Hibbing Memorial Building. Lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for kids. There are dine-in, take-out and drive-thru options.

Superior, WI- This first presentation in the University of Wisconsin-Superior’s fall speaker series will be “Social Media and Its Impacts.” That talk will be on Thursday, September 28 at 6 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. The presentation will also include time to discuss what is and what is not working for local households in terms of social media usage and technology prevalence.

