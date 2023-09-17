Saint Scholastica wins over Crown College on ‘Tackle Cancer Day’

Saint Scholastica Running Back Anthony Vo celebrates his touchdown.
Saint Scholastica Running Back Anthony Vo celebrates his touchdown.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Over at the Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field the St. Scholastica Saints used a strong first half to defeat the Crown Polars.

The Saints scored four unanswered touchdowns including a connection between quarterback Donald West and Ricky Weber that gave them 31 points with 11 seconds left in the first.

CSS went on to score one more touchdown and gave up 18 points to Crown in the second half.

The Saints won their second game of the season 38-18 to move to 1-1.

