Preservation group highlights history in Duluth properties

Northlanders got an up close look at historic buildings Sunday.
Northlanders got an up close look at historic buildings Sunday.(Ora Walters)
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northlanders got an up close look at historic buildings Sunday.

The Duluth Preservation Alliance held its annual historic properties tour.

People were able to wander in and out of six buildings around Duluth.

The properties were built between 1889 to 1939.

President of the Duluth Preservation Alliance Blake Romenesko said the event offered a variety of experiences this year.

“They’re not all big mansions, they’re not all these small houses, we’ve got something in between,” Romenesko said. “We’ve got a church, commercial building, different styles, so there’s a lot of unique places to see that give a good overview about the kind of architecture in the city.”

The historic property tour was also a fundraising opportunity for the Duluth Preservation Alliance.

