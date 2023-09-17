Free-mo Modelers present model railroad at the Depot

Railroad enthusiasts showed their miniature model to the public Sunday.
Railroad enthusiasts showed their miniature model to the public Sunday.
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Railroad enthusiasts showed their miniature model to the public Sunday.

The Minnesota Free-mo Modelers have been constructing and displaying model railroads throughout Minnesota since 2004.

The Minnesota Free-mo Modelers have the smallest module in the Twin Ports.
The Minnesota Free-mo Modelers have the smallest module in the Twin Ports.

Free-mo is a prototype standard that allows crafters to build a railroad module based on their own creative decisions.

Minnesota Free-mo Modeler member Ted Myslinski said the process of creating the layout is collaborative, starting with the free-mo members in the area bringing their own tables and computer-aided designs (CAD).

“Every table has a CAD drawing,” Myslinski said. “Based on all the people who say they’re coming, we will take CAD drawings and physically connect them on the computer and make a layout such as this.”

The Minnesota Free-mo Modelers have the largest model railroad in the Twin Ports. The group showed their module at The Depot Saturday and Sunday.

