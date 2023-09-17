Free-mo Modelers present model railroad at the Depot

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Railroad enthusiasts showed their miniature model to the public Sunday.

The Minnesota Free-mo Modelers have been constructing and displaying model railroads throughout Minnesota since 2004.

The Minnesota Free-mo Modelers have the smallest module in the Twin Ports. (Adam Demuth)

Free-mo is a prototype standard that allows crafters to build a railroad module based on their own creative decisions.

Minnesota Free-mo Modeler member Ted Myslinski said the process of creating the layout is collaborative, starting with the free-mo members in the area bringing their own tables and computer-aided designs (CAD).

“Every table has a CAD drawing,” Myslinski said. “Based on all the people who say they’re coming, we will take CAD drawings and physically connect them on the computer and make a layout such as this.”

The Minnesota Free-mo Modelers have the largest model railroad in the Twin Ports. The group showed their module at The Depot Saturday and Sunday.

