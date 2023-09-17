Cycle for ALS event in the Iron Range raises $140K in first year

TOWER, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new fundraising endeavor on the Iron Range has given cyclists the opportunity to raise money for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The Tomassoni Tour was launched in honor of former Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni who passed away from ALS in 2022.

The event is a multi-day cycling trail ride that was put on by the non-profit Never Surrender Inc. from September 14-16 on the Mesabi Trail.

It offered a half ride which was about 52 miles, while the full ride was a 100-mile ride spanning two days.

Organizers honored Todd Lauer, who has been battling ALS for over seven years, with the 2023 Inaugural Todd Lauer Award on Saturday.

“The Tomassoni Tour was an idea that started a few years ago by Todd Lauer who was diagnosed with ALS in 2015,” states David Kolquist, President of the non-profit Never Surrender. “Todd and Senator Tomassoni became friends through their diagnosis, and we got the event concept put together before Senator Tomassoni passed away.”

The organization recently gifted $50,000 to Northland Adaptive Recreation based in Duluth, MN.

The gift was used to purchase adaptive equipment, including two specialized bikes for Todd Lauer and Allen Peterson, both who are currently battling ALS, and used the bikes for the Tomassoni Tour.

To learn more about the Tomassoni Tour, or to donate, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.