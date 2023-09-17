Cool trend should end Monday with a warm up slated for Tuesday

High pressure will keep us dry on Monday while a new low will usher in a rain chance beginning...
High pressure will keep us dry on Monday while a new low will usher in a rain chance beginning Tuesday.(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: A high kept us dry this weekend and it should do the same thing for us on Monday. Monday will be just a few degrees cooler than normal for many locations. Things will change on Tuesday. The high will slide away and a new low will nose in from the west. That will increase clouds Tuesday and ease in a small warm up to a few degrees warmer than normal. The clouds by Wednesday will cause a shot at showers and late season thunderstorms that may last until next Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The high will make the sky partly cloudy and it will be just a little cooler than normal. The overnight low should be near 45. The wind will be ne E 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video 7 day forecast

MONDAY: The high will have its last hurrah on Monday with a mostly sunny sky. The high temp will be near 65 which is just a small bit below the normal of 67. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: The high will go and in its place will arrive a low. That’s perhaps a poetic way to say the sky will become partly sunny and a chance of showers will start up. The chance is only 30%, though. The morning low will be 50 and the high will hit 70. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The low and its warm front will send temps into the 70′s for several days. Thunderstorms may pop up, too, along with the shower chance that may rise up to 40%. Next Sunday will be sunnier and slightly cooler.

The week ahead will have a warm up and a shot at rain midweek.
The week ahead will have a warm up and a shot at rain midweek.(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

