Bulldogs win 42-34 over Sioux Falls, Coach Wiese earns 100th career win.

By Jeffrey F McClure, Kevin Moore and Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After the Bulldogs defeated the University of Sioux Falls head coach Curt Wiese elapsed 100 career wins.

Before his time at the University of Minnesota Duluth, Wiese coached for two years as the head coach at NCAA Division III member Marietta College (Ohio). During his time the Pioneers went 9-11 in two seasons.

Wiese then headed to Duluth in 2013, going 8-2 in his first season to finish tied for second in the conference.

Since then he has helped the Bulldogs to first place in the conference three different times including his second year in 2014 and most recently in 2021.

Wiese began the season with 88 wins as the Bulldogs head coach (97-32 record including Marietta College) and with UMD going 3-0 on the season after today, he has officially hit the century mark for his career.

