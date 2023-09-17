1 person hurt in Lake Vermilion boating accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman was thrown from a pontoon in a boating crash on Lake Vermilion Saturday night.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to the call at 9:03 p.m.

The boat hit Rainbow Island in Daisy Bay, and the female passenger was thrown from the boat onto the island, according to authorities.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Both people were from the Twin Cities area and were visiting on vacation.

Officials said darkness, boat speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

The Tower Fire Department, Tower Ambulance service, the Greenwood Fire Department, the Virginia Fire Department and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad assisted the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.