Hot Air Balloon Festival in Carlton brings people into the sky

2nd annual Hot Air Balloon festival held at Black Bear Casino Resort.
2nd annual Hot Air Balloon festival held at Black Bear Casino Resort.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was some fun up in the sky in Carlton County on Friday and Saturday.

The Kismet in Carlton Hot Air Balloon Festival was held at Black Bear Casino Resort in partnership with Sweetly Kismet Candy Store.

Balloon Meister Ed Chapman has been flying hot air balloons for more than 45 years and says his favorite thing about these events is showing people the balloon up close.

“Their eyes are wide open, they’ve just never seen that kind of perspective before, and the enjoyment of the sport that you’re able to share that with somebody else,” Chapman said.

The second annual festival had food trucks and live music for people to enjoy before or after the hot air balloon rides.

Balloon rides will be going on until 9 p.m. tonight.

There will also be an evening glow event at dark, helicopter rides and more.

Tickets for the Up-Down balloon rides are $10 for those ages 15 and younger, and $20 for anyone 16 or older.

Hot Air Balloon Festival returned to Carlton County for 2nd year in a row.
Hot Air Balloon Festival returned to Carlton County for 2nd year in a row.(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
A stray severe storm possible Friday afternoon
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near the...
Man identified in deadly car vs. motorcycle crash
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Jason Keith Gillson
Ely man charged after shooting at girlfriend, fleeing police
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man sentenced to more than 8 years for death of girlfriend

Latest News

Car with Cruise For Cancer sticker.
Cruise For Cancer fundraises for local family
Oktoberfest coming back to Bayfront Festival Park for fourth year
Skyridge Flats coming to Duluth in 2024.
Affordable housing for senior citizens and homeless veterans in the works
Chester Bowl to hold 38th annual Fall Fest on Saturday.
38th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest returns to Duluth