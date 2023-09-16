Hot Air Balloon Festival in Carlton brings people into the sky

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was some fun up in the sky in Carlton County on Friday and Saturday.

The Kismet in Carlton Hot Air Balloon Festival was held at Black Bear Casino Resort in partnership with Sweetly Kismet Candy Store.

Balloon Meister Ed Chapman has been flying hot air balloons for more than 45 years and says his favorite thing about these events is showing people the balloon up close.

“Their eyes are wide open, they’ve just never seen that kind of perspective before, and the enjoyment of the sport that you’re able to share that with somebody else,” Chapman said.

The second annual festival had food trucks and live music for people to enjoy before or after the hot air balloon rides.

Balloon rides will be going on until 9 p.m. tonight.

There will also be an evening glow event at dark, helicopter rides and more.

Tickets for the Up-Down balloon rides are $10 for those ages 15 and younger, and $20 for anyone 16 or older.

Hot Air Balloon Festival returned to Carlton County for 2nd year in a row. (Northern News Now)

