Friday Night Lights: Week 3 Highlights from around the Northland
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores from Week 3 of the MSHSL high school football season:
Esko 66, Mora 8, Final
Cloquet 17, Duluth East 16, Final
Hibbing 12, Proctor 32, Final
North Branch Area 28, Hermantown 21, Final
Rock Ridge 6, Grand Rapids 27, Final
Duluth Denfeld 46, Pine City 6, Final
North Woods 0, M.I.B. 76, Final
Cherry 62, Big Fork 8, Final
Scores from Week 3 of the WIAA high school football season:
Cameron 32, Northwestern 14, Final
New Richmond 48, Superior 8, Final
Ashland 6, Medford 59, Final
Hayward 3, Mosinee 44, Final
