Friday Night Lights: Week 3 Highlights from around the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores from Week 3 of the MSHSL high school football season:

Esko 66, Mora 8, Final

Cloquet 17, Duluth East 16, Final

Hibbing 12, Proctor 32, Final

North Branch Area 28, Hermantown 21, Final

Rock Ridge 6, Grand Rapids 27, Final

Duluth Denfeld 46, Pine City 6, Final

North Woods 0, M.I.B. 76, Final

Cherry 62, Big Fork 8, Final

Scores from Week 3 of the WIAA high school football season:

Cameron 32, Northwestern 14, Final

New Richmond 48, Superior 8, Final

Ashland 6, Medford 59, Final

Hayward 3, Mosinee 44, Final

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.