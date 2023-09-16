Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night
Check out the top plays from Friday night’s action under the lights
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -After a great week of high school football across Minnesota and Wisconsin, here are our plays of the night!
Alexis Beckett’s Play of the Night: Northwestern’s Boden Teal 43-yard Interception.
Alexis Bass’ Pop Off Play of the Night: Mountain Iron-Bhule’s QB Micaden Clines 24-yard rushing TD.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.