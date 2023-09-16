Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night

Check out the top plays from Friday night’s action under the lights
By Daniel Chiarelli, Alexis Bass, Alexis Beckett and Kevin Moore
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -After a great week of high school football across Minnesota and Wisconsin, here are our plays of the night!

Alexis Beckett’s Play of the Night: Northwestern’s Boden Teal 43-yard Interception.

Alexis Bass’ Pop Off Play of the Night: Mountain Iron-Bhule’s QB Micaden Clines 24-yard rushing TD.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
A stray severe storm possible Friday afternoon
One dead after motorcycle vs. car crash
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near the...
Man identified in deadly car vs. motorcycle crash
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man sentenced to more than 8 years for death of girlfriend
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights: Week 3 Highlights from around the Northland
Friday Night Lights Week 3 Highlights WIAA, MSHSL
Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night Week 3 WIAA, MSHSL
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames douses Carlos Santana after a baseball game against the...
Santana, Contreras power Brewers to 5-3 win over Nationals