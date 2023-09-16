Duluth city crews respond to water main break on Main Street

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth announced crews are responding to a water main break at N 58th Avenue West and Main Street Saturday.

Water has been turned off on the two streets and Nicollet Street.

Officials say the time it will take to repair is unknown at this time.

City officials would like to thank those affected for their patience during this time.

