Cruise For Cancer fundraises for local family

Car with Cruise For Cancer sticker.
Car with Cruise For Cancer sticker.(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - From hot rods to muscle cars, an organization is hoping to make a difference for cancer patients.

Relatives and community members gathered Saturday for Cruise For Cancer, a fundraising organization for local families dealing with cancer.

The organization raises around $35,000 per year to help families across the nation.

Cruise For Cancer started out 21 years ago as a small memorial cruise for a relative who passed from cancer. So far, the organization has helped around 19 families.

This year’s fundraising efforts are going to Grayson, a young boy in Duluth who currently has Leukemia.

Tony Netzel, the organizer of Cruise For Cancer, hopes to ease the financial burden off of the patients’ families.

“They’re free to do whatever they want with the money,” Netzel said. “We know that it can be life changing and take a whole lot of burden off of them, in a pretty tough time.”

Duluth was just one of the stops for Cruise For Cancer’s journey. The assortment of cars will be stopping 90 more times around the Northland to raise more money.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
A stray severe storm possible Friday afternoon
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near the...
Man identified in deadly car vs. motorcycle crash
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Jason Keith Gillson
Ely man charged after shooting at girlfriend, fleeing police
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man sentenced to more than 8 years for death of girlfriend

Latest News

sewer manhole generic
Duluth city crews respond to water main break on Main Street
Duluth Lift Bridge
Aerial Lift Bridge to receive inspections, traffic delays expected
Northshore Inline Marathon
Two women break inline marathon records, cash checks
Click above for the video forecast
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson September 16