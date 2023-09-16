Cruise For Cancer fundraises for local family

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - From hot rods to muscle cars, an organization is hoping to make a difference for cancer patients.

Relatives and community members gathered Saturday for Cruise For Cancer, a fundraising organization for local families dealing with cancer.

The organization raises around $35,000 per year to help families across the nation.

Cruise For Cancer started out 21 years ago as a small memorial cruise for a relative who passed from cancer. So far, the organization has helped around 19 families.

This year’s fundraising efforts are going to Grayson, a young boy in Duluth who currently has Leukemia.

Tony Netzel, the organizer of Cruise For Cancer, hopes to ease the financial burden off of the patients’ families.

“They’re free to do whatever they want with the money,” Netzel said. “We know that it can be life changing and take a whole lot of burden off of them, in a pretty tough time.”

Duluth was just one of the stops for Cruise For Cancer’s journey. The assortment of cars will be stopping 90 more times around the Northland to raise more money.

