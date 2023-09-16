Classic autumn day on tap for Sunday, warm spell comes back Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: Hurricane Lee is affecting the East Coast in a wet way but we have a high keeping us dry this weekend. Even though official autumn is technically still a week away, we think of September as fall. And, Sunday will be a beautiful fall day with sunshine and temps bubbling just under the norm. The slightly cool tinge to the air comes from a Canadian high-pressure system. As usual, as that system migrates, its reverse flow induces a warm up. That will push us back into the 70′s by Tuesday. The normal high is around 69.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will become partly cloudy but it won’t become overly cold because of the advance of a Canadian high. Overnight lows will run 43-48 for most towns. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

SUNDAY: The high will make the sky mostly sunny and it will be just a little cooler than normal. Afternoon highs will run 62-67. The wind will be NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The high is a persistent one so Monday will be sunny but the high will spend one more day cooler than normal. The low will be 45. The high will be 65. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The reverse wind flow of the high starts on Tuesday and sends temps into the 70′s for several days. All highs must fade eventually so ours will be exhausted by Wednesday. That will usher in a rainy period that could last through Friday.

The week ahead starts cooler than normal but goes to the warm side on Tuesday. (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.