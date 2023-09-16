Affordable housing for senior citizens and homeless veterans in the works

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A place to call home.

Members of the community came together this morning for the ceremony at Skyridge Flats Development in Duluth for new beginnings.

The facility will be available for senior citizens and homeless veterans offering them affordable housing.

Numerous Partnerships made this possible include Minnesota Housing, the City of Duluth, St. Louis County, LHB, Johnson Wilson Constructors, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Skyridge Flats will have 70 one-bedroom apartments and rent will be $800 a month with utilities included. There will also be additional seven units available for homeless veterans.

The Flats were made possible through COVID-19 and American Rescue Plan Act ARPA funding.

Matt Baumgartner, President of Duluth Area Chamber says this is another step in making sure there’s housing for everyone in need.

“But when you look at 55+ that’s still a lot of working individuals and we need housing of all different parts across the city,” said Baugmartner. “We need affordable housing. We need market rate. We need high end housing. So we celebrate any project and bringing 70 units online that help with our seniors and help with our veterans is a big thing for this community. For economic development from improved business conditions for community progress.”

Skyridge Flats will be completed by October of 2024.

