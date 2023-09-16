Aerial Lift Bridge to receive inspections, traffic delays expected

Duluth Lift Bridge
Duluth Lift Bridge(KBJR)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge will undergo routine inspection with MnDOT crews on Monday and Tuesday.

Traffic will be restricted to one-way traffic across the bridge 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both days.

Signal lights at the bridge will direct traffic during one-way traffic periods.

Walking traffic will be restricted to one side of the bridge and will alternate depending on which side is being worked on.

The bridge will operate its normal lifting schedule for marine traffic.

