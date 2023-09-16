38th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest returns to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The change of seasons is being celebrated for the 38th year in a row at the Chester Bowl in Duluth.

The festive craft fair will bring more than 130 vendors selling locally-made items, serving food, music, and activities on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but donations will support the Chester program scholarships that allow kids to participate in winter skiing and snowboarding.

Attendees are highly encouraged to use free shuttle buses as parking is limited.

Pick up and drop off is at the University of Minnesota Duluth’s parking lot B.

