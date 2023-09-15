A very fall-like weekend ahead

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight we will see increasing clouds. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s with light northerly winds.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a 20% chance of some scattered light showers. Highs will be in the mid-60′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

Tomorrow's Conditions (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid to lower 60′s with east winds 5-10mph.

Sunday (KBJR WX)

MONDAY: Monday we will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure remains in place. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with southeast winds.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

