A very fall-like weekend ahead

Tomorrow
By Adam Lorch
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight we will see increasing clouds. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s with light northerly winds.

Tonight
SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a 20% chance of some scattered light showers. Highs will be in the mid-60′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

Tomorrow's Conditions
SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid to lower 60′s with east winds 5-10mph.

Sunday
MONDAY: Monday we will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure remains in place. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with southeast winds.

7-Day
