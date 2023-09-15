University of Wisconsin-Superior proposes major expansion

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- The University of Wisconsin-Superior has a big idea they hope will benefit both the campus and the community.

UWS leaders have been working on their “Superior Plan” for years. A proposed project unveiled Thursday that would bring massive changes to the north and south end of campus.

“This would transform our campus,” said Jenice Meyers, the UWS senior government and external relations officer.

On the north end of campus, the proposal would involve a building project on about eight acres off Belknap Street, including a redevelopment of the Ole Haugsrud stadium.

Superior Plan Proposal - Belknap Street (Northern News Now)

“We are going to have a new indoor turf, is what we are looking at,” said Meyers. “So, what the renderings show is that being right up where the former football field was located.”

That proposed space on the north end would house a facility for UWS teams and student recreational activities, such as sports and academic learning.

Along with being available to UWS teams and students, that facility would also be home to health care and childcare facilities, student housing, and hotel and business space.

On the south end of campus, the proposal would involve the possibility of expanding the Wessman Arena, adding multiple hockey rinks and outdoor competition fields.

Superior Plan Proposal - 28th Street (Northern News Now)

“What we are really considering is an expanded indoor ice arena,” said Meyer.

The Wessman Arena is more than 50 years old, and in need of new upgrades. UWS leaders say the proposed development would hopefully make the university more attractive to incoming students and tournaments.

“The UW-Superior population of students is 10% the population of the city,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine. “The more we can give them a positive experience while they’re here in Superior, the more likely they are to stay.”

The Mayor of Superior says the plan has his support, but it’s still just a vision at this point. To move forward, the Board of Regents will need to approve the plan before it can move forward into the development phase.

“Which is really when we will start doing the drawings and start really understanding what everybody needs,” said Meyer.

The budget of this project will be decided once those development plans are approved.

