Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Cable, Iron Range

Chisholm, MN- Saturday, September 16 is the 10th Annual Fishing with Vets Schnorr Mudfest. The event features an ATV ride, craft show and more. Riders can line up on Lake Street starting at 8 a.m. and the ride will take off at 10 a.m. The craft show begins at 9 a.m. at Valentini’s. The car show begins at 11 a.m. Mudfest raises money for local veterans to get out on the water and enjoy a day of fishing and good company. Mudfest will wrap up with a pyrotechnics show on the Freedom Bridge at 8:30 p.m. All ages are invited to attend.

Cable, WI- The Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival kicks off Friday, September 15. The 40th-anniversary event will feature a 40 and 16-mile race, as well as other kid-friendly distances and events. Friday’s fun included bib pickup, the little loggers kid bike event and the 40th-anniversary panel was at 6 p.m. Races start Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Chequamegon 40-mile amateur start and the Professional races begin at 12:30 p.m. This race is the fifth stop in the Life Time Grand Prix which attracts professional racers from around the world.

Iron Range- The Prospector Loop ATV Trail System is hosting the Dan Broten Memorial Ride. Attendees will have four different starting locations. Riders will start in Tower, Ely, Babbitt and Embarrass around 10 a.m. with the goal of meeting at the Greg Mosher Putnam Lake Outlook at 1 p.m. for lunch. Lunch will be provided at a cost of $15, but riders will need to bring their own beverages.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

