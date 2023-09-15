Outage leaves many in Piedmont Heights without power

Approximately 1000 Minnesota Power customers are without power.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Power has been restored ahead of schedule.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Approximately 1,000 residents of Duluth’s Piedmont Heights neighborhood were without power Thursday night.

Minnesota Power said crews are responding to the outage, but they have not yet identified the cause of the outage.

Power is expected to return to affected customers by Friday at 2:15 a.m.

Check back for updates.

