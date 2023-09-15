Outage leaves many in Piedmont Heights without power

UPDATE: Power has been restored ahead of schedule.

Update: power has been restored. — Minnesota Power (@mnpower) September 15, 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Approximately 1,000 residents of Duluth’s Piedmont Heights neighborhood were without power Thursday night.

Minnesota Power said crews are responding to the outage, but they have not yet identified the cause of the outage.

Crews are responding to an outage in Duluth that’s affecting 960 customers. Updates are available on the Minnesota Power app and outage map: https://t.co/yVHKBjoD8X — Minnesota Power (@mnpower) September 15, 2023

Power is expected to return to affected customers by Friday at 2:15 a.m.

