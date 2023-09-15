Northern Life’s executive producer celebrates birth of baby boy

By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After working hard to launch our new Northern Life show, one of our Northern News Now employees is celebrating the birth of his second child!

Creative Services Director Ben Read and his wife, Amanda, are happy to announce the birth of their son, Rowan.

A big congratulations to the Read family!

Our team is excited to meet him soon.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle vs. car crash
Northern News Now
A stray severe storm possible Friday afternoon
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man sentenced to more than 8 years for death of girlfriend
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Generic Police Lights
Biwabik man faces charges for Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

Jerry Seinfeld coming to the DECC in December
Jerry Seinfeld coming to the DECC
Northern Life
Northern Life’s executive producer celebrates birth of baby boy
Duluth Playhouse opens new season Friday
Duluth Playhouse ‘Young Frankenstein’
Duluth Playhouse opens new season Friday