Memorial Blood Centers declare blood emergency
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a summer of low donor turnout, Memorial Blood Centers have declared a blood emergency.
Officials say the recent Labor Day holiday, back-to-school activities, and a prolonged 50% decrease in youth and first-time donors are contributing to the shortage.
The region’s blood supply is well below the optimal five to seven days.
All blood types are needed.
However, types O+, O-, B-, and platelets are critically low.
Officials say they missed exposing young and first-time donors to the life-saving act of giving blood for the three-plus years during the pandemic and are seeing the impact now.
Statistics on blood donation:
- Approximately 3 percent of the U.S. population donates blood each year.
- First-time donors are responsible for 31 percent (2,213,000) of U.S. whole blood donations, while repeat donors account for 69 percent.
- Of the total U.S. population, 62 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, or 204.9 million individuals.
- A blood transfusion occurs in the U.S. every two seconds.
- In patients over the age of 64, transfusion of blood and blood products ranks as the second most common procedure performed in U.S. hospitals
Local blood drives in September:
- Sept. 16: Cook Hospital
- Sept. 18: Mike’s Cafe & Pizzeria in Esko
- Sept. 18: Solon Springs High School
- Sept. 19: Virginia North St. Louis County
- Sept. 19: Giant Giving in downtown Duluth
- Sept. 20: Silver Bay High School - BOOKED
- Sept. 20: East Central High School in Sandstone
- Sept. 21: Cenovus Energy in Superior
- Sept. 21 and Sept. 22: Cook County YMCA
- Sept. 22: Ashland High School
