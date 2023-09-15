Memorial Blood Centers declare blood emergency

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a summer of low donor turnout, Memorial Blood Centers have declared a blood emergency.

Officials say the recent Labor Day holiday, back-to-school activities, and a prolonged 50% decrease in youth and first-time donors are contributing to the shortage.

The region’s blood supply is well below the optimal five to seven days.

All blood types are needed.

However, types O+, O-, B-, and platelets are critically low.

Officials say they missed exposing young and first-time donors to the life-saving act of giving blood for the three-plus years during the pandemic and are seeing the impact now.

Statistics on blood donation:

Approximately 3 percent of the U.S. population donates blood each year.

First-time donors are responsible for 31 percent (2,213,000) of U.S. whole blood donations, while repeat donors account for 69 percent.

Of the total U.S. population, 62 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, or 204.9 million individuals.

A blood transfusion occurs in the U.S. every two seconds.

In patients over the age of 64, transfusion of blood and blood products ranks as the second most common procedure performed in U.S. hospitals

Local blood drives in September:

