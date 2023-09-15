Memorial Blood Centers declare blood emergency

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a summer of low donor turnout, Memorial Blood Centers have declared a blood emergency.

Officials say the recent Labor Day holiday, back-to-school activities, and a prolonged 50% decrease in youth and first-time donors are contributing to the shortage.

The region’s blood supply is well below the optimal five to seven days.

All blood types are needed.

However, types O+, O-, B-, and platelets are critically low.

Officials say they missed exposing young and first-time donors to the life-saving act of giving blood for the three-plus years during the pandemic and are seeing the impact now.

Statistics on blood donation:

  • Approximately 3 percent of the U.S. population donates blood each year.
  • First-time donors are responsible for 31 percent (2,213,000) of U.S. whole blood donations, while repeat donors account for 69 percent.
  • Of the total U.S. population, 62 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, or 204.9 million individuals.
  • A blood transfusion occurs in the U.S. every two seconds.
  • In patients over the age of 64, transfusion of blood and blood products ranks as the second most common procedure performed in U.S. hospitals

Local blood drives in September:

