Man identified in deadly car vs. motorcycle crash

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAHTOWA TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man killed in a car vs. motorcycle accident on Wednesday has been identified.

Justin Eller, 47, of Esko crashed at the intersection of County Road 61 and County Road 4 in Mahtowa Township.

Investigators say a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Nicolas Berglund was turning south onto County Road 61.

Eller was traveling north on his motorcycle and crashed into Berglund.

Eller died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

