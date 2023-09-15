Jerry Seinfeld coming to the DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Get ready, another beloved comedian is coming to the Twin Ports.

Jerry Seinfeld will be performing his newest stand-up routine at the DECC Symphony Hall on Friday, December 15.

Seinfeld is best known for teaming up with Larry David to create the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.”

The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, won numerous awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time by TV Guide.

Seinfeld is hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Tickets will go on pre-sale Wednesday, September 20 at 10 a.m.

The general sale will begin on Friday at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices will range from $65 to $325 depending on the section.

