Ely man charged after shooting at girlfriend, fleeing police

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Ely man has been charged after a fight with his girlfriend escalated.

Jason Keith Gillson, 49, has been charged with multiple felonies including arson, fleeing a police officer, and domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday at around 10 a.m. officers were dispatched to 45 East Boundary Street in Ely for a report of Gillson screaming at his girlfriend.

Authorities were familiar with the two due to previous encounters.

On the way to the house, another call came in saying a female was trying to break into the house.

When officers arrived, Gillson’s girlfriend was sitting on the back steps of the house, with an axe near her and broken glass.

She told authorities she wanted to get clothes from the house.

According to the criminal complaint, when authorities called for Gillson his girlfriend stated that he had shot her phone so she couldn’t call anyone.

She then held up her wallet that attaches to the back of her phone and a bullet hole could be seen through it.

Gillson’s girlfriend told authorities he wanted her to leave and she was just trying to talk with him.

She added that he had been drinking, was angry, and had grabbed her by the shoulders and hair and threw her out of the house.

Court documents say Gillson did not exit the house and his girlfriend confirmed there were guns inside.

Authorities found his phone number and called him.

Gillson stated he was not going to come outside and barricaded himself in his bedroom, becoming more agitated.

After being on scene for almost an hour, authorities then saw smoke coming from the back of the home.

Gillson suddenly left holding a shotgun, but he ignored officers dropped the shotgun, and fled in a van.

According to the criminal complaint, officers followed Gillson on Highway 21 at approximately 90 mph.

Gillson stopped the van near the 7900 block of the Virginia-Ely Road and started to turn left.

He then opened the door and jumped into the ditch.

Authorities say he eventually emerged from the woods where officers were aware he most likely had a pistol in a holster.

After ignoring officer commands, a Taser was deployed.

When he was placed in handcuffs, authorities found a revolver near Gillson, which appeared to have come out of his hand when he was tased.

Court documents say while in the squad car on the way to the jail, Gillson wrapped a seatbelt around his neck.

Officers stopped the car to properly restrain him.

During this Gillson spit on one of the officers.

At the scene, once the Ely Fire Department had cleared the basement, authorities found where Gillson had started a fire in the house.

Aside from smoke, there were areas of charring on the basement ceiling as well as items in the area of fire.

Officers also saw a bullet hole in the mattress, where Gillson’s girlfriend stated he shot her phone.

In addition, a rifle was on the bed, and next to the gun was a green box that contained a Taser.

There were also several bullet cartridges on a shelf near the bed.

Gillson is now looking at up to 20 years in prison for the incident.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

