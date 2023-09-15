Duluth roads to close Saturday for NorthShore Inline Marathon

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The NorthShore Inline Marathon will be taking place on Saturday..

Due to the race, there will be several detours drivers should be aware of.

Nearly 2,000 skaters will make the 26-mile journey along the North Shore to Duluth.

Event organizers say it’s the nation’s largest inline skating event.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday, I-35 in downtown Duluth, London Road east of 26th Avenue, and Scenic Highway 61 will close for the race.

Traffic in Duluth will be detoured onto Superior Street and Mesaba Avenue.

Drivers on the shore will be routed onto the expressway.

Most of the roads will reopen by 2 p.m. on Saturday.

More information on the race can be found here.

