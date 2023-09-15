Duluth Playhouse opens new season Friday

By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It is opening night at Downtown Duluth’s NorShor Theater, with the launch of the Duluth Playhouse’s 2023-2024 season.

The musical comedy ‘Young Frankenstein’ jumpstarts the fresh slate of upcoming productions, running September 15 to October 1.

Executive Wes Drummond sat down with Ryan to explain what it’s been like to get this show up and running, as well as what future theatergoers can see over the next year.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

