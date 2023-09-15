A stray severe storm possible Friday afternoon

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: A cold front will continue to bring a chance for showers for MN in the morning with rain likely for NW Wisconsin through the early afternoon. A couple storms will be possible, mainly in the early to mid afternoon along and east of the I-35 corridor. A stray storm may become severe and produce large hail. Clouds will decrease from west to east throughout the day. Highs reach the upper 60s to mid 70s with breezy WSW winds. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or sprinkle possible. Highs reach the 60s with lows in the 40s. A stray shower will still be possible in the early overnight hours as well.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs reach the 60s with lows in the 40s and upper 30s.

MONDAY: High pressure will keep skies partly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle vs. car crash
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man sentenced to more than 8 years for death of girlfriend
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Generic Police Lights
Biwabik man faces charges for Saturday morning shooting
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona,...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested

Latest News

Weather recordings - daily 4pm
SEPTEMBER 14, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Rain likely Thursday night into Friday morning
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 9-14-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 9-14-23
Northern News Now
Some sun and warm weather today followed by showers overnight