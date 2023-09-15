A stray severe storm possible Friday afternoon

FRIDAY: A cold front will continue to bring a chance for showers for MN in the morning with rain likely for NW Wisconsin through the early afternoon. A couple storms will be possible, mainly in the early to mid afternoon along and east of the I-35 corridor. A stray storm may become severe and produce large hail. Clouds will decrease from west to east throughout the day. Highs reach the upper 60s to mid 70s with breezy WSW winds. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or sprinkle possible. Highs reach the 60s with lows in the 40s. A stray shower will still be possible in the early overnight hours as well.

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs reach the 60s with lows in the 40s and upper 30s.

MONDAY: High pressure will keep skies partly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

