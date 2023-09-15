Bier, Brats, and Bayfront: Oktoberfest is back!

Duluth Oktoberfest.
Duluth Oktoberfest.(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another fall favorite returns to Bayfront Festival Park.

The 4th annual Duluth Oktoberfest is bringing all things German to the Northland.

Attendees can enjoy authentic German experiences like live music, cold bier, and Bavarian food.

There will also be activities for the whole family to enjoy like games, crafts, and even a Dachshund Derby.

Tickets are required beforehand and can be purchased here.

Dates and Times:

  • Friday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. (alcohol sales end at 10:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. 11 p.m. (alcohol sales end at 10:30 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. 4 p.m. (alcohol sales end at 3:30 p.m.)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle vs. car crash
Northern News Now
A stray severe storm possible Friday afternoon
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man sentenced to more than 8 years for death of girlfriend
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near the...
Man identified in deadly car vs. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Memorial Blood Centers declared a blood emergency
Memorial Blood Centers declare blood emergency
NorthShore Inline Marathon
Duluth roads to close Saturday for NorthShore Inline Marathon
St. Louis River sturgeon release
Minnesota DNR restock lake sturgeon in St. Louis River
Jason Keith Gillson
Ely man charged after shooting at girlfriend, fleeing police