Bier, Brats, and Bayfront: Oktoberfest is back!

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another fall favorite returns to Bayfront Festival Park.

The 4th annual Duluth Oktoberfest is bringing all things German to the Northland.

Attendees can enjoy authentic German experiences like live music, cold bier, and Bavarian food.

There will also be activities for the whole family to enjoy like games, crafts, and even a Dachshund Derby.

Tickets are required beforehand and can be purchased here.

Dates and Times:

Friday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. (alcohol sales end at 10:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. 11 p.m. (alcohol sales end at 10:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. 4 p.m. (alcohol sales end at 3:30 p.m.)

