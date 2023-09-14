What fun you can expect this weekend at Duluth Oktoberfestival

By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Starting this Friday, the Duluth Oktoberfestival is taking over Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park, bringing a taste of Germany to the shores of Lake Superior.

Ryan and Lindsay Kern with Kern & Kompany joined Ryan in the studio to talk about what the process has been like to set everything up, as well as what guests can enjoy this weekend.

The fun runs from September 15-17.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle vs. car crash
Rollover crash on Garfield Avenue
Rollover crash in Duluth backs up traffic on Blatnik Bridge
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Flash flooding caused erosion at a downtown Duluth construction site. Crews are spending...
UPDATE: Superior Street reopens after flash flood caused significant erosion
No citations issued for public recreational marijuana smoking in Duluth

Latest News

Harry goes in to pick between the Eagles or the Vikings
Northern Life team, Briggs’ dog deliver football predictions
Dave Anderson joins Northern Life
Dave Anderson joins Northern Life to discuss award, Northland memories
What fun you can expect this weekend at Duluth Oktoberfestival
Dave Anderson joins Northern Life to discuss award, Northland memories