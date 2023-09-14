What fun you can expect this weekend at Duluth Oktoberfestival

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Starting this Friday, the Duluth Oktoberfestival is taking over Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park, bringing a taste of Germany to the shores of Lake Superior.

Ryan and Lindsay Kern with Kern & Kompany joined Ryan in the studio to talk about what the process has been like to set everything up, as well as what guests can enjoy this weekend.

The fun runs from September 15-17.

