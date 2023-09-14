UMD Women’s hockey transition from old faces to new

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team is heading into the season with nine new players and two new coaches.

Last year the Bulldogs went 26-10-3 on the season while finishing fourth in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) league.

Even though the team is losing almost 65% of their goal scorers they were still picked to finish fourth this year in the WCHA coaches poll.

During the WCHA media day head coach Maura Crowell spoke on the culture she has set for the team and how she is excited for the new challenge of coaching so many new players.

Team captain Mannon McMahon reiterated those statements while feeling encouraged by the progress the team has made.

“What’s lucky for this program, is that every person that we are bringing in is like-minded in the way that they are on and off the ice, so it honestly isn’t too much of a struggle because we all have the same goals, we all have the same ideals, morals everything,” McMahon said before giving a nod to the coaches recruiting process. “When coaches are recruiting they are looking for like-minded players. When everyone gets here, it’s pretty easy to gel as a team, but honestly, it’s so organic in the way we spend time together and the way that we talk.”

The women’s first game will be held at home in the AMSOIL Arena on October 6 versus Long Island University.

