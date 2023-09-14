Some sun and warm weather today followed by showers overnight

By Tony Nargi
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Today will feature mostly sunny skies for most of the day before increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 72 in Duluth and low to mid 70′s across the region. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 MPH. Overnight will see a line of rain showers moving through the Northland from west to east, beginning in Duluth between 10 PM and 12 AM.

FRIDAY:  Some showers will linger in the morning and will transition to partly cloudy skies and another above average day with temperatures in the low 70′s across the region and a high of 72 in Duluth. Winds will be W at 5-15 MPH.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s. There is a low end chance of a spotty shower on Saturday, with breaks of sunshine throughout both Saturday and Sunday.

