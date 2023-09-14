Second Harvest gives tours, looking for volunteers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - September is Hunger Action Month and a local food bank is working hard to make sure no Northlanders go hungry.

Many Duluthians gathered Thursday at Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank in Duluth to get a sneak peek at a behind-the-scenes tour today.

Their goal is to raise awareness of food insecurity in the region and encourage more people to donate.

Second Harvest began only 14 years ago in Duluth and its mission was to feed hungry people and make a difference.

Now, September marks the 16th year that the organization has participated in Hunger Action Month.

September 15 is Nationwide Hunger Action Day where the public is encouraged to wear orange and show commitment toward ending hunger.

This month more than 200 “Feeding America” food banks across the country are joining forces to raise awareness and funds.

With children coming back to school in September so have the cases of food insecurity.

Second Harvest leaders say more than 7,000 children experience food insecurity throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Shaye Moris, the Executive Director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank says those rates are even higher in the area.

“I would say one in 12 people in our region are food insecure and one in seven children,” says Moris. “We have a higher level in this area compared to the Minnesota-Wisconsin state average for food insecurities. It is really an important time to be thinking about how to help our neighbors.”

Second Harvest is currently looking for more volunteers and donations.

