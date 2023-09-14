Rain likely Thursday night into Friday morning

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds from west to east. A line of showers, with some isolated thunder, will sweep across the region through the evening. Rain will arrive in the Ports after 9pm and continue through about 11pm. Some patchy dense fog will be possible tonight. Lows will be in the 50′s.

FRIDAY: Friday morning there will be a slight chance of some lingering showers and patchy dense fog. The skies will be clearing in the afternoon from west to east. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with west winds 5-15mph.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will see partly sunny skies and a 20% chance of some afternoon spotty showers. Accumulations should be minimal. Highs will be in the 60′s with northerly winds.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 60′s with east winds 5-10mph.

