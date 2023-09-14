A portion of Duluth’s Lakewalk to close for shoreline restoration

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Part of Duluth’s Lakewalk will receive shoreline restoration beginning Thursday.

The temporary closure will stretch from Leif Erikson Park to the MnDOT pedestrian overpass near 16th Avenue.

All walking and biking traffic will be detoured onto London Road and South Street.

The closure is expected to last about a week.

