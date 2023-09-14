Paranormal Cirque promises to spook, entertain at Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An acclaimed traveling circus is setting up shop outside Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall this weekend, looking to thrill audiences with horror before the Halloween season.

Paranormal Cirque is a blend of theater, circus artistry, and cabaret aimed at entertaining mature audiences with their acts and tricks.

Northern News Now’s Briggs LeSavage was surprised by her Northern Life co-hosts to take part in the motorcycle highline act Thursday.

Shows run September 14-17, with tickets available online and outside the tent.

Everyone under 13 is prohibited from the event. Anyone under 17 must be accompanied by an adult over 21.

