Paranormal Cirque promises to spook, entertain at Miller Hill Mall

By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An acclaimed traveling circus is setting up shop outside Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall this weekend, looking to thrill audiences with horror before the Halloween season.

Paranormal Cirque is a blend of theater, circus artistry, and cabaret aimed at entertaining mature audiences with their acts and tricks.

Northern News Now’s Briggs LeSavage was surprised by her Northern Life co-hosts to take part in the motorcycle highline act Thursday.

Shows run September 14-17, with tickets available online and outside the tent.

Everyone under 13 is prohibited from the event. Anyone under 17 must be accompanied by an adult over 21.

For tickets, click here.

